Talented South African Actress Commits Suicide Over Depression

Published:

34-year-old South African actress , Shoki Mokgapa, has died after a long battle with clinical depression.





Her management in a statement on Thursday, confirmed that the actress who made her television debut in ITV UK drama, Wild at Heart, took her own life.





“After a long struggle with clinical depression she took her life on Tuesday 25th of September at the age of 34. She was a brave woman who had been seeking help but the disease proved to be stronger than she was,” read part of the statement.





The statement went on to add that those close to Shoki Mokgapa are grateful for the overwhelming love they’ve received since her death.





“Her family and friends appreciate all the love extended to them from her peers and fans,” it says

Share This