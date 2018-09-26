Sultan Of Sokoto, Dangote,Others Pledge To Raise N1.5b For Islamic Centre

Published:

The Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar and other Islamic leaders will raise N1.5 billion for the building of the International Islamic Centre for Muslim Community of Oyo State (MUSCOYS) in Ibadan.





This was revealed in a statement by MUSCOYS on Tuesday where it noted that President of the Dangote Group Aliko Dangote and the governors of Osun, Ogun, Kano, Oyo, and Kaduna states attending the event billed for Sunday.





Other persons billed to attend the fund-raising are prominent Imams and Alfas in the country.





According to the statement, the multi-purpose International Islamic Centre, the first of such in Nigeria and West Africa, will be for the use of every Muslim in the country.

