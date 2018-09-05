Students Killed, As Fracas Between Bida Polytechnic Students And Host Community Escalates (See Pictures)

Published:

The fracas between students of Bida Polytechnic, Niger State and their hosts communities has escalated.While several versions on how the fighting began is flying around, CKN News learnt from one of the versions has it that some students of the institution boarded a bus from Abuja to Bida,it was late when they got to Bida.Instead of begging the driver to take them to their school, or tell him that they were going to give him extra money, they wanted to force him, which he resisted. We learnt he even told them that he was not feeling fine and tired.But they insisted on him taking them home. This led to a fracas.The fight attracted other students who joined in beating the driver to a stupor .The action attracted the villagers, Who then resorted to attacking every student on sight. At the end of the day some students allegedly lost their lives.Security agents were drafted in to restore sanity, but latest report has it that the incident has escalated with all roads leading to Vida blocked and students not allowed to leave the town. The school remains under lock and key while the fate of the students is unknown.Attempt by CKN News to get the reaction of the State Police Command was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press.