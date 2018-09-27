Strike: Workers Stranded As NLC Shuts Lagos Secretariat [Photos]

Published:

Many workers were stranded on Thursday as officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) shut down the Alausa secretariat in Lagos.





After sealing the main gate of the complex, the union members moved into the complex to ensure that offices were under lock and key.





Appeals of some workers to be allowed to pick things from their offices fell on deaf ears.





Ayuba Wabba, president of the NLC, had declared a nationwide strike after a meeting with the federal government ended in a deadlock.





The workers are demanding an upward review of the minimum wage from N18,000 to between N50,000 and 65,000.





Below are some pictures:









Share This