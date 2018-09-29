Stop Focusing On The Negative Side Of Social Media - Funke Akindele

Published:

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, popularly called Jenifa, has advised her fans against focusing on the negative side of social media.





She said this due to the social media trend of ‘fake it till you make it’ trend on social media and as such as has urged people to refrain from the bandwagon.





She wrote: “It’s not by force to do designer bags and shoes. Pls it’s not by force !! No competition in it o. If you can afford it, buy it, if not buy cheaper brands





”Social media has both negative and positive impact on people. How has it impacted in your life? Reality check!!! Are you copying negative things? Are you trying to compete with someone? Are you promoting your biz or brand? Are you getting good ideas and making use of the? Think!!





”Remember that all that glitters isn’t gold o!! Always ensure that you are true to yourself! Don’t get carried away by all you see on social media!





”Different strokes for different folks. Just take a step at a time and you will surely get there.”

