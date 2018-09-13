Speaker, Dogara Allegedly Defects To PDP, Picks Nomination Form

Published:





The Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has reportedly picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination form to return to the Green Chamber.





The speaker picked the form on Wednesday, a day after dozens of his constituents traveled to Abuja from his home state of Bauchi.





"He has picked up a PDP nomination form. They are filling it now and should be submitting it by Thursday,” a source close to the Speaker revealed.





The disclosure was corroborated by another top PDP official at the Wadata House Wednesday night.





"I can confirm it, he picked up the form already,” the official said under anonymity to avoid offending Dogara, whom they described as a new bride.





The low key affair under which Dogara obtained his nomination form from the PDP follows a consistent pattern of his political style.





The Speaker has long been identified as amongst those expected to leave the APC, but he declined to make this public unlike Senate President Bukola Saraki and a host of other top APC politicians who abandoned the ruling party in recent months.

