Son Hires Kidnappers To Kill His Father In Osun

Police in Osun state have arrested a 27-year-old man Isa Adamu for allegedly conspiring with others to kidnap and kill his 55 year old father.





CKN News gathers that the kidnappers murdered Ibrahim Adamu after collecting ransom from his family.





Parading the suspects at the police command in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, on Tuesday, commissioner of police Fimihan Adeoye said the senior Adamu was abducted in his house in Ede, Osun.





According to him, a prime suspect, one Jola-Anabi Saheed, was arrested and charged to court for the kidnapping.





But Saheed later jumped bail, an action which resulted in the arrest of three other suspects, including the son of the kidnapped victim.





He said the police, after interrogating the three suspects, discovered that it was the son of the suspect that hired the others and the fugitive prime suspect to kidnap his father.





It was learned that the suspects confessed to have buried their victim’s body near a river and it is now believed that the corpse had been washed away by the river.





The son of the victim, according to the police chief, confessed that he was promised N500,000 from the ransom collected from his family but only got N45,000.

