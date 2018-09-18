Singer, Wizkid Slams His Baby Mamas On Social Media

Published:





Starboy Record Label Boss, Wizkid, has once again slammed his baby mamas by tagging them Money Hungry hoes on his Snapchat platform.





This came barely a week after Binta Diamond and Sola Ogudu flamed the singer on social media.





While Diamond, the mother of his second son, roasted him for celebrating his Nike special edition “Starboy” jersey, she added he has been indebted to their child’s upkeep allowance has agreed upon by both parties.





Sola dragged him for announcing his plans to build a school in every country in Africa.





The singer posted the insult on his Snapchat page, shortly after he announced on Twitter that he spends quality time with his third son, Zion, a child he shares with his London-based manager, Jada Pollock, adding that he will be naming his next album after their son Zion.





In his words, the Starboy said: “Ignore da money hungry hoes".

