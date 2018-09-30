Sunday, 30 September 2018

Shooting Stars Coach Collapsed After Beaten By Akwa Starlet Goal Keeper (Photos)

Published: September 30, 2018

Yesterday, an ugly incident happened during a football match between shooting stars and Akwa starlet (lower division) after one of the coach was allegedly punched by a furious player.

According to reports, the Shooting Stars coach, 'Agoye Edith Olumide' was allegedly hit on the head by an Akwa Starlets goalkeeper "Franklin Akwari", after a disappointing 0-0 result in Uyo.


The coach was reportedly left unconscious for some minutes before he was revived by a team of paramedics. 

Sources also say some of the players, officials and angry fans dealt with the referees after the match.

