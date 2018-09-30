Shooting Stars Coach Collapsed After Beaten By Akwa Starlet Goal Keeper (Photos)

Published:





Yesterday, an ugly incident happened during a football match between shooting stars and Akwa starlet (lower division) after one of the coach was allegedly punched by a furious player.





According to reports, the Shooting Stars coach, 'Agoye Edith Olumide' was allegedly hit on the head by an Akwa Starlets goalkeeper "Franklin Akwari", after a disappointing 0-0 result in Uyo.









The coach was reportedly left unconscious for some minutes before he was revived by a team of paramedics.





Sources also say some of the players, officials and angry fans dealt with the referees after the match.

