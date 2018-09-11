Senator Ben Bruce Reveals His Choice Of Presidential Candidate Ahead Of 2019

Published:





Senator Ben Murray-Bruce representing Bayelsa East senatorial district at the Nigerian Senate has announced that he is rooting for the Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2019 Presidential election.





In a tweet on Tuesday, the Bayelsa East lawmaker expressed confidence that Abubakar would get Nigeria working again.





The senator posted a picture of him with the form Vice President with the caption: ”With Waziri @atiku, my choice as the next @NGRPresident and the man who will #GetNigeriaWorkingAgain.”





CKN News recalls that the development is coming at a time when the Waziri Adamawa asked former Jigawa State Governor and a PDP Presidential candidate Sule Lamido to step down for him, noting that he was the most qualified candidate to run for the post.

