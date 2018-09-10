Senate May Not Reconvene On September 25th As Earlier Scheduled ...Sen. Abaribe

Published:

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has said the National Assembly cannot reconvene on September 25, 2019, as was earlier fixed.





Abaribe thus called on the National Assembly leaders to extend their resumption date to the second week of October.





The lawmaker said “The joint committees still have a long way to go. The joint committee on INEC after their assignments will pass everything to the appropriation committee which will bring the report to the leadership.





“The leadership of the two houses would have to meet and decide on when to reconvene and it must be on the same day.





“From the way we are seeing it, there is no way we could reconvene until after the primaries which will even extend to the first week in October.”

