Security Agents Prevent Buhari’s Aide From Entering UN General Assembly

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, arrived New York for the 73rd Session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA73) which officially opened September 18, 2018.





According to report by a Washington based journalist, Simon Ateba, ambassador Yahaya Lawal, a senior special assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations, was prevented from entering the venue of the United Nations General Assembly after the minister of foreign affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama was allowed in.





He wrote on his facebook page:-





"Security stopped Ambassador Lawal of Nigeria, an aide to President Buhari, from entering the venue of the UN General Assembly. Minister of Foreign Affairs was allowed in. But Ambassador Lawal still hanging around. Painful"





The President’s presentation of Nigeria’s National Statement is expected to reaffirm the nation’s commitment to international peace and security; sustainable socio-economic development; disarmament and denuclearisation; youth and women empowerment; climate change; rule of law and human rights; among others.

Share This