Saraki Served NYSC While I Was NYSC Director... Ex NYSC Director Reveals

Whatever the motive behind this mis-information l wish to state that Dr. Bukola Saraki served his NYSC when I was the Director of NYSC Lagos State in 1989.He came into the service as a foreign trained graduate. He obtained MBBS from UK.I could still remember that I approved his request for re-imbursement of his flight ticket from London because it was the practice at that time.I am sure his NYSC certificate should be with him because he was duly discharged from the scheme. Please, take note that he did not ask me to make this brief on his behalf.I did so as a responsible citizen to prevent the misinformation from going viral However, this is not the first time l would be correcting this misinformation. I did the same on the radio and newspapers on the eve of the gubernatorial election in 2003.From Elder(Chief) Joseph Ebun Folayan, Rtd NYSC Director