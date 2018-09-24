Saraki Omisore Meets Over Osun Governorship Election Rerun

Published:

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Monday visited Senator Iyiola Omisore, the Social Democratic Party governorship candidate, to ask him to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the Osun election inconclusive, scheduling Thursday for a rerun.





Some of the polling units where the rerun election will be held include Ife North and Ife South, where Omisore is popular.





Speaking to newsmen after the visit, Saraki expressed confidence that Senator Ademola Adeleke would win the rerun poll and become the governor of the state.





Dr Doyin Okupe, Senator Abiodun Olujimi and other PDP leaders were in the entourage of the Senate President during the visit to Omisore.

