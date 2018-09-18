Saraki Faces Fresh Trouble In Offa Bank Robbery Case

Published:

Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris has been ordered by an Abuja court to serve a summons on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.





The court, a Grade I Area Court in Aco Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, ordered the police boss to summon Saraki over a criminal complaint initiated against him by a private lawyer in respect of the bloody bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State, in April.





CKN News learned that the criminal complaint was made by an Abuja-based lawyer and rights activist Oluwatosin Ojaomo.





It was gathered that Ojaomo’s lawyer told the court on Monday that Idris had given assurance that the necessary court papers would be served on Saraki.





Police had earlier invited the senate president in connection with the investigation of the Offa robbery incident.





But Saraki, in a written response, denied having anything to do with the attack.





And now, the criminal complaint marked, CR/196/2018, was said to have been initiated by Ojaomo under Section 89(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.





Ojaomo wants Saraki to be summoned for allegedly ignoring police invitation to answer to an allegation involving the investigation of the suspects of the Offa robbery.





The criminal complaint against the Senate President read, “Criminal complaint brought pursuant to Section 89(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015. Please, cause a summons for a direct criminal complaint on the defendant on the following terms:





“That you, Dr Bukola Saraki, on or about the 24th day of July, 2018 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did refuse to honour the invitation of the Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force to report at the police headquarters in FCT, Abuja to answer to an allegation involving the investigation of some criminal suspects involved in a case which the Nigeria Police Force is currently investigating, thereby obstructing a criminal investigation and disobeying a public officer carrying out a lawful responsibility.





“You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 136 and 149 of the Penal Code Law, whereas, the complainant is praying the court to charge the defendant accordingly.”

Share This