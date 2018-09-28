Sanwo-Olu Will Defeat Ambode – APC Chieftains

Published:

The Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation has bragged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will defeat Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in the party’s primary.





Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, the Director-General, Tayo Ayinde, assured that Sanwo-Olu will run an-all inclusive administration if elected.





He noted that Sanwo-Olu won’t conduct the affairs of Lagos state with arrogance.





Ayinde said: “Sanwo-Olu is a politician and not an ordinary civil servant without a political experience.





“He has served as political adviser, commissioner and Managing Director of LSPDC. We believe God has a hand in this project.





“He has been endorsed by ward and local government chairmen of the party, chairmen of 57 councils and 377 councillors. They are all behind us.





“We have met with market women and their leaders, led by the Iyaloja. We have met with religious leaders.





“These are the structures. We have the support of the political structures in Lagos State.”

