Robbers Break Into Leah Sharibu’s Parents Home In Dapchi

Suspected robbers have attacked the home of the parents of Leah Sharibu, the only student of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe state, still in Boko Haram custody.





According to reports, the robbers invaded the the home of the Sharibu's in the early hours of Monday September 10th carting away food stuff, a generator set and other of their personal possessions.





According to Leah's mother, she got back home on Monday after taking her son to school, only to discover their home had been burgled.





Leah was abducted alongside 110 of her classmates in February.





In March, the Boko Haram sect members released 104 of the girls but held on to Leah because she refused to denounce her faith. 5 of the girls died in the sect's custody.





Recently, the sect members released a proof of life video showing Leah pleading with the Federal government to come to her rescue.

