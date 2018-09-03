Revealed:Names Being Penciled Down By Aso Rock Cabals To Replace Ag DSS DG Matthew Seiyefa

Published:

In the event that the plan to restate former DSS DG Lawal Daura fails, it has been gathered that the cabal surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari had perfected a plan to present some people for the position.



It was gathered that one of those on their list included Alhaji A. Kabir, who was once an acting Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Trust Development Fund.



Kabir is also a retired DSS Officer.



It was also gathered that the cabal had pencilled up the name of the Minister of Internal Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.).



The former army chief played a vital role in the emergence of Buhari in 2015.



Dambazau was sacked by former President Goodluck Jonathan over the role he played in the deployment of troops and the smuggling of the then President, Umaru Yar’dua from overseas before he eventually died.





It was also learnt that Bassey Eteng is also being considered, in case there were complaints against appointing another northerner for the sensitive position.



It was gathered that both Kyari and Abubakar were playing a vital role in the conspiracy to either bring back Daura or get a suitable replacement.



Authoritative sources said that four other officers were also working with both Kyari and Abubakar in the plot.



The officers (names withheld), are said not to be comfortable with the reforms initiated by Seiyefa since he assumed office.



Another said that the activities of the cabal in the last few days had made working in the service worrisome in the last few weeks.



He said that officers and operatives were worried that professionalism was being eroded in the service.



The source said, “There is serious tension in the service now. Personnel are unhappy that the Chief of Staff to the President is now trying to run the service by intimidating the acting DG, thereby rubbishing the VP, who sacked the former DG.



ADVERTISE YOUR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES ON CKN NEWS HERE



“What the COS and CO are trying to cover are many. They are holding brief for the sacked DG.”



Efforts made to get the reaction of the spokesperson for the agency, Mr Nnochirionye Afunanya, failed as calls made to his mobile telephone number indicated that it was switched off.



There was also no assurance that a text message sent to the same number delivered.

Share This