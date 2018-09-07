REVEALED: Real Reason Harrysong Wrote About His Death

Published:





The Management of Alterplate Record Label has revealed why its boss and frontline artiste, Harrison Tare Okiri, better known as Harrysong, wrote what appeared to be a suicide note.





It will be recalled that CKN News had reported that the reggae blues crooner got his fans worried after he shared an Instagram post talking about his death on Wednesday.





"Don’t cry when I die. Celebrate! Put up a kingmaker concert; empower more youths. I have lived. I have done my bit. Carry on in grace… TEKERO? I LOVE YOU ALL.#altersoldier,” Harrysong wrote on Instagram.





Responding to the post, a statement by Alterplate Spokesman, Desmond Chima, said the award-winning musician had been suffering depression but that arrangements have been made to provide him psychological help.





The Alterplate Spokesman added that the label was grateful to fans for their prayers and show of support.





The statement reads: “A big thank you to concerned fans, friends and family who have put in calls, messages and emails to check on Harrysong after his last alarming Instagram post.





"The truth is Harrysong has been dealing with slight emotional issues in the last few days and has been trying to manage it alone.





"But at this point, we are getting him the needed help. We have been in talks with a therapist and a session has been booked.“Depression is real, but when that happens one should seek for help from appropriate quarters.”

