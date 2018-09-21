Revealed :Buhari’s Minister ,Adebayo Shittu Did Not Participate In NYSC Programme

Published:

Latest information has it that Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu did not take part in the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) upon his graduation.





This revelation comes barely one week after Kemi Adeosun resigned her position as the Finance Minister over an alleged forgery of her NYSC exemption certificate.





According to Premium Times, upon his graduation from the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) at age 25, Shittu did not go for the mandatory national service.





Investigations showed that the minister did not undergo the service since then and when contacted, he said he thought his first political post could serve as national service.





“The constitution provides for the qualification needed for state assembly members, NYSC is not there,” the minister said.





“I didn’t need it to become a member of the state assembly, and that is already a service.”





Not serving the country under the NYSC is an offence punishable with up to 12 months imprisonment.





The service is a requirement for employment in government and private establishments for Nigerians who graduated before 30, both home and abroad.

