Reveal Weak APC Defectors - Kwankwaso Dares Buhari

Ex-Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to show the weak persons that defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)





Buhari had on Tuesday claimed that those who recently left the APC were weak and selfish.





"The weakest whose sense of expectation do not align with our vision have exited our party,” Buhari had said while accepting the Expression of Interest and Nomination form bought for him by a group.





"We now have a party of strong and patriotic people who are ready to work for a strong Nigeria.”But a statement by Kwankwaso’s aide, Binta Spikin, urged Buhari to name those defectors that are “weak.”"The President should have come plain so that we would know who exactly he was referring to,” Spikin said.





"But my leader and the Rabi’u Kwankwaso that I know is not weak because his achievements are there to speak for him.“What he has been able to achieve in Kano in four years alone defines him as a strong, visionary, compassionate leader who knows what he wants and how to get it.





"He is the only leader that I know who has been able to put Kano on a sound footing and erect infrastructure projects – over 6,000 of them between 2011 and 2015; they are there for you to touch, feel and use. A weak person cannot achieve that.





"He cannot be selfish too because he remains the only governor of Kano who did not collect the security vote.“The man’s cult-like followership is because he is strong and people know that he is not selfish, and he can deliver.”

