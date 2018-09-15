Report For Interrogation On September 20th EFCC Tells Fayose

Published:

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has asked the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, to come for questioning on 20 September, 2018 instead of waiting till his immunity lapses on 16 October.





The EFCC was responding to a letter written by Fayose wherein he informed the commission of his readiness to appear before the agency a day after his tenure expires.





But while commending the governor’s desire to present himself for questioning, the EFCC, in a letter with reference number, ‘EFCC/EC/GC/31/2173 dated September 1, 2018, said it would be glad if he came to its headquarters earlier, noting that his immunity would not be undermined.





The Ekiti governor is being investigated for allegedly receiving more than N1.219bn share of the fund meant for purchase of arms from ex-minister of state for defence Musiliu Obanikoro during the build-up to the 2014 governorship election in the state.





The commission’s letter read in part, “I appreciate your sense of duty and responsibility as a law-abiding citizen who wishes to submit himself voluntarily to the due process of the law, more so as your immunity as a governor shall come to an end.





“In view of the above and your request to make yourself available on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 to make clarifications on ongoing investigations that affect you, we look forward to receiving you even earlier than October 16, 2018.





“In this regard, we shall be willing to receive you on Thursday, September 20, 2018 without prejudice to your immunity under Section 308 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.





“Please accept the assurances of the acting chairman’s highest regards.”

