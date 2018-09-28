Recruitment: FRSC Again Disowns Fake Appointment Letter In Circulation

Published:

Our attention has been drawn once again to a fake employment letter currently in circulation. Recall that on 13 Sept , 2018, a press release was issued by the Corps distancing itself from such appointment letters.





Please note for the umpteenth time that the screening of applicants by FRSC has commenced transparently nationwide and the process will climax with an aptitude test to be conducted by JAMB and an interview for all successful applicants.





So the purported employment letter in circulation is a scam. Applicants and Nigerians are advised to be wary of swindlers and mischief makers.





The fake appointment letters in circulation are the handiwork of fraudsters aimed at defrauding unsuspecting applicants or for the purpose of discrediting the Commission.





Findings showed that it surfaced before the screening exercise commenced and it was promptly disclaimed by my office. We hereby further warn applicants not to fall for it.





It is imperative to also note the following:





1. The Corps Marshal does not sign appointment letters.

2. The format of the letter in circulation does not conform to FRSC standards.





3. The contact number or name of our staff is never included in employment letters.





4. The name of the Deputy Corps Marshal mentioned in the said letter was wrongly spelt.





5. The wordings and language of the letter clearly showed that it did not and cannot emanate from a world class organization like the FRSC.





Thank you.





Signed





Bisi Kazeem





Corps Commander





Corps Public Education Officer

FRSC

