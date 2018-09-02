Recovered Abacha Looted Funds Should Be Returned To Us- Niger Delta Group Insists

Published:

Loots recovered from former late Head of State Sani Abacha should be given to the Niger Delta, the National Co-ordinator, Ijaw Monitoring Group Joseph Evah has said.





Evah who faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for saying the money will be shared to the poor in the country noted that said the Niger Delta was not consulted before such move.





“The Niger-Delta people are not opposed to sharing money for the poor but we are surprised that President Muhammadu Buhari without consulting us decided on that line of action,” he told Sun News.





“The money, that is the so-called recovered loot belongs to the Niger-Delta. The money is from oil.





“We want President Buhari to tell us and other Nigerians that the money belongs to the Niger-Delta people and then we people of the Niger-Delta will now decide how the money will be shared.”





He added that “It is unfortunate that President Buhari without consulting the Niger-Delta people is now telling us how this money will be shared.





“It is not that Niger-Delta people are opposed to sharing anything with other Nigerians, after all, we have been sharing the oil money with other Nigerians over the years.





“And this one also, the so-called recovered loot, we are prepared to share it with other Nigerians. But we need to be consulted. Without that, the Niger-Delta people can’t allow the money to be shared like that.”

Share This