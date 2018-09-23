Publication Of Fake Election Results Could Lead To Jail - INEC

Published:

Nigeria’s election umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has warned against the publication of false results from Saturday’s Osun governorship election.





In a tweet on Saturday evening, the commission said, “Announcing or Publishing a false election result is an offence. It’s a criminal offence punishable by a term of imprisonment.





“The official #OsunDecides2018 results will be uploaded on our platforms as declared by the Returning Officer.”





In the meantime, counting and sorting of ballots are still ongoing.

