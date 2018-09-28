PSP Operators Embark On Free Waste Collection For Sanwo-Olu

Published:

Members of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria have embarked on a free-waste-collection rally on major roads in the state in support of a governorship aspirant, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.





The PSP operators had declared their support for Sanwo-Olu, who was a former commissioner in Lagos state.





The PSP operators adorned their waste collection trucks with banners and campaign posters of Sanwo-Olu, while some of them also were decked in vests and fez caps bearing the aspirant’s photograph.





During the rally, the association members packed waste dumped on major roads.





Speaking in Alimosho, the Chairman of the association, Ola Egbeyemi, said waste managers were convinced that Sanwo-Olu, if elected to replace Ambode, would restore Lagos to its former clean state and also restore the jobs of the 25,000 workers engaged by the association members.

