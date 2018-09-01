Famous Nigerian Actor, Babariga Is Dead

Published:





Nigerian actor Friday Ogbulo popularly known as Babariga has passed on after a long battle with carbuncles.





CKN News gathered that the deceased actor an indigene of Ugboju, Otukpo area of Benue State, died on Friday.





Babariga was famous for movies like Adeichenu, Pastor Iduh among others.





Public Relations Officer of the movie industry Otukpo unit, Godwin Ochola confirmed the death of the actor.





He said, “It is true. It’s a pity we lost him to the cold hands of death. We will always miss him for his contribution to the movie industry, particularly in Idoma land. May God give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

