A Catholic priest has died of drowning after giving out his life jacket to save his friend from drowning.





Rev. Fr. Charles Chukwukelue Ebele, the parish priest of St.Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Inoma, Anambra State, and his friend were in a boat journeying through the River Niger yesterday. As the boat was about to capsize, Rev. Chukwukelue took off his life jacket and gave to his friend.





He drowned before help could come when the boat eventually capsized.









