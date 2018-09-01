Presidential Aspirants Must Sign Undertaking - PDP Insists

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says all its presidential aspirants must sign an undertaking that they will abide by the outcome of its presidential primary slated for October 5 and 6.





The national leadership of the party also mandated the aspirants to declare that they would not defect to other parties either before or after the primary.





Spokesman for the PDP Kola Ologbondiyan, speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Friday, said that all the aspirants had been informed about the need to have what he called "code of conduct” ahead of the primary.





He said, “It is an undertaking and it will be signed by all our presidential aspirants. The undertaking will tell the aspirants what the party expects from them before, during and after the primary.





"The undertaking will make it clear that all the signatories must abide by the decision of the party concerning the primary.





"The party is already preparing it and I want to say again that it will be binding on all those that are taking part in the presidential primary and are signatories to the MOU.





"However, I want to make it clear that the party is not into any illegal act. We are going to organise a transparent, free and fair presidential primary, whose outcome will be acceptable to our party, the contestants and the electorate.”





The political gladiators vying for the party’s nod to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari include former vice-president Atiku Abubakar; former Kano state governor Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso; ex-Plateau state governor Senator Jonah Jang; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo.





Others are Tanimu Turaki (SAN), Sule Lamido, Attahiru Bafarawa, and Dr. Ahmed Datti.

