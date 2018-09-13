President George Weah Splashes Cash On Nigerian Players

Published:

Liberia President George Weah has rewarded each player of the Super Eagles with a cash gift of $2,000 for honouring a friendly to retire his Lone Star No. 14 jersey.





Goals from Simeon Nwankwo and Henry Onyekuru gave Nigeria a 2-1 win over their hosts in a game the 51-year-old Weah played for 79 minutes.





It was learned that Weah, who won the 1995 World Footballer of the Year Award, was delighted that Nigeria presented a strong side for the game played on Tuesday night at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia, the country’s capital.





“We were paid $2,000 each by the President of Liberia,” one of the players informed SCORENigeria.

Share This