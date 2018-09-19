President Buhari Sympathizes With Flood Victims

Published:

President Buhari on Tuesday expressed solidarity with Nigerians in several states affected by menacing floods and directed all Federal government agencies “to use their authority and resources to assist the victims affected by the natural disaster.”





The new presidential directive was conveyed through the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr. Mustapha Maihaja.





By the delegation of his authority to declare a National Disaster in response to the increasing threats of destruction by floods, the NEMA DG is mandated to coordinate a national response to emergency situations and in doing so, empowered to direct any or all agencies of government to use their authority and resources to offer assistance to victims affected by the floods.





In a warning to all the agencies of the Federal government, the President requested that any such agency that failed to assist should be reported to him. The President expressed his sympathies to all families who lost property and their loved ones arising from the floods.





Noting that the loss of lives cannot be compensated, President Buhari assured Nigerians that his administration will do all it can to minimize the suffering and misery of citizens affected by the disaster.

