President Buhari Sympathises With Victims Of Nasarawa Gas Explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the victims and the government of Nasarawa State over the gas explosion that occurred in the state on Monday.





More than ten people were reported dead with many others seriously burned after a filling station exploded in Lafia, the state capital.





CKN News learned that the incident occurred when the station operators were refilling their cylinder.





And Buhari has appealed to the state and federal authorities as well as well-meaning persons in Nasarawa to ensure that best medical assistance was provided to the injured persons.





“President Muhammadu Buhari has offered his condolences to the government and people of Nasarawa State over the tragic fire incident which started from a petrol station, killing several persons and destroying vehicles and several shops in Lafiya earlier today,” a statement from the Presidency said.

