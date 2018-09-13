President Buhari Summons Tinubu Over Alleged Rift With Ambode

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has invited the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to Abuja over Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s second term bid.





A source familiar with the matter told a Newspaper that the President invited the APC chieftain to a parley at the Aso Rock, Nigeria’s Presidential Villa.





The development is coming after Governor Ambode reportedly submitted his nomination form, despite the controversy surrounding his second term bid.





Media Mogul Dele Momodu, who disclosed this on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Wednesday, said the Lagos state governor submitted the form in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.





"Governor AKINWUNMI AMBODE defies all odds, submits nomination forms in Abuja”, Momodu tweeted.





CKN News recalls that the incumbent Lagos governor picked the APC nomination and expression of interests forms on Monday in Abuja.





However, on Tuesday, two new aspirants for the Lagos State governor on the platform of the APC umbrella emerged, fuelling speculations on a possible fallout between Ambode and national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.





While the aspirants, who were former commissioners in the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and Jide Sanwoolu, were said to have claimed to have Tinubu’s backing, Ambode, on the other hand, was also said to have the APC national leader’s backing when he declared on Monday.





Meanwhile, Ambode’s form submission is coming a day after Momodu alleged that Lagos Peoples Democratic Party, offered the party’s ticket to businessman Femi Otedola and it is reported that he accepted the offer.





The same day, a group loyal to Tinubu called Mandate had said ‘Ambode is gone’ while introducing Babajide Sanwoolu as the aspirant to take over from Ambode.

