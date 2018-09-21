President Buhari Meets Newly Appointed DSS Boss

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with the newly appointed Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, for the first time on Thursday.





CKN News gathers that when Bichi was ushered into the President’s office by protocol officials, he was asked by the President if they had met before.





It was learned that the new DSS boss said he was seeing the President for the first time in his life, before the two men went into a closed-door meeting.





Buhari had on 13 September appointed Bichi to replace Matthew Seiyefa, who was appointed in acting capacity after Lawal Daura was dismissed for ordering the laying of a siege to the National Assembly.





But a group of elders under the aegis of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum condemned Buhari’s removal of Seiyefa.





The forum, in a statement, alleged that the President’s action showed his “vote of no confidence in one Nigeria,” adding that the removal of Seiyefa, who was the second in command to Daura, was a “disregard for the conditions precedent for a united Nigeria and an inclusive country.”

