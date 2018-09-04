President Buhari Is Healthier Than Many Nigerians - Ngige Boasts

Published:

P resident Muhammadu Buhari is healthier than most Nigerians, the country’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, a medical doctor, has said.





Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic (PDP), had in August insinuated that Buhari was not healthy enough to lead the country beyond 2019.





But Ngige, in a chat with newsmen in Awka, Anambra state, said that Buhari was superb for governance.





He explained that when Malaysia was in trouble politically and economically, the country had to seek the help of a 93-year-old, Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad, to lead it as a prime minister.





“That man (Buhari) you see there is healthier than 80 per cent of Nigerians,” Ngige said.





“I’m a medical doctor; I can tell you authoritatively that he is healthier than most people who see his health as an issue.





“He sits for over eight hours during our executive meetings. While some of us would be going for tea break to stretch our legs, Mr President would sit on his seat continuously, drinking only water.





“I can tell you authoritatively as a medical doctor of over three decades standing that Mr President is physically and mentally healthy. He is healthier than 80 per cent of Nigerians.”

