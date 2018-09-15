President Buhari Appoints Mrs Zainab Ahmed As New Minister Of Finance

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation letter of disgraced Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun.





Here is a statement pushed out by the Presidency





President Muhammadu Buhari Friday accepted the resignation of the Hon. Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun. The President thanked the Minister for her services to the nation and wished her well in her future pursuits.





The President also approved that the Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, should oversee the Ministry of Finance with effect from today.













FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 14, 2018.

Share This