Presidency Speaks On EFCC Placing Fayose On Watch List

The Presidency has reacted to a letter by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), instructing the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to monitor and arrest Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State anytime he tries to leave the country.





CKN News understands that Fayose, whose tenure ends on October 16, is being investigated by the EFCC for alleged abuse of office, money laundering, among others.





In a letter dated September 12, and addressed to the comptroller-general of customs, the anti-graft said Fayose may be planning to flee the country.





Reacting in a post on Twitter, the Presidents Social Media adviser, Lauretta Onochie, called on Nigerians to join hands with the EFCC to ensure Fayose defends his integrity or lack of it.





Onochie wrote: “It’s not just the customs; every Nigerian should stand by EFCC so Gov. Ayo Fayose is given the opportunity to defend his integrity or lack of it.





“Together, we will defeat corruption in high places.”

