Presidency Raises Alarm Over Fake Buhari Son's Social Media Handles

The Presidency has urged Nigerians to be wary of fake social media accounts being run in the name of Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari.





The President’s top media aide Femi Adesina said on Wednesday that several illegal accounts had been opened in Yusuf’s name.





Adesina said that the President’s son currently does not use any social media platform and, therefore, urged the public to disregard any accounts opened in his name.





"It has been observed that social media accounts are being run in the name of the son of the President, Yusuf Buhari,” Adesina said.





"The most recent is an Instagram account @ymbuhari, which has attracted thousands of followers, and which has been used to express opinions in Yusuf’s name without his knowledge.”

