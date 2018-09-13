Presidency :It's North Central's Turn – Jang

Published:





One of the Presidential aspirants on the platform of the PDP, Senator Jonah Jang, has called for support from other regions for the Middle Belt region of the country to produce the next president.





He said to this is to ensure fairness, justice and equity. This was disclosed by the Acting Director-General of his campaign team, Professor Shedrack Best, while briefing journalists in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.





Best said the Middle Belt needed to produce the next President of the country and that Jang from the region had all it takes to represent the people and give quality leadership in the country.





"It is with great pleasure that we bring to the notice of the public, that Distinguished Senator Jonah David Jang has picked and submitted his nomination form for the Presidential race.





"Senator Jang represents the Middle Belt, the region with millions of registered voters who want the Presidency this time around.





"We have supported others before. It is their turn now to also support us”, he explained.





"While we do not begrudge those zones that have benefitted repeatedly, we demand that in the spirit of one Nigeria, for the inclusion of minorities, for the purpose of fair play and equity, the Middle Belt should be given the chance and supported in 2019,” he added.





He also stressed that, “Senator Jang is not in the race to step down for anybody, he is in the race to win.“He believes in Nigeria as a great nation and in its oneness, he has what it takes to take Nigeria to be among the top nations of the world in no distant future.





"The Middle Belt is at the centre of the north, it is the glue of the north, the bridge of Nigeria, the guarantor of national unity and oneness, and has sustained the north over time.





"Sadly, however, this zone has yet to produce an elected President. We need the support of all to make this happen”.

Share This