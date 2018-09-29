Presidency In Fresh Move To End NLC Strike

Published:





The Presidency on Friday stepped up efforts to convince labour unions in the country to call off their strike after the earlier meeting at which the government accepted their demand to reconvene the tripartite meeting on the proposed new national minimum wage.





According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the meeting between the labour leadership and the representatives of the employers of labour is now scheduled to reconvene on Thursday, October 4.





He said: “By its tripartite nature, the committee is made up of persons from the public sector (federal and state governments) and the private sector made up of the largest private employer group and the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA).





"Other members include the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES).





"Invitation letters have since been dispatched to all the participants.





"At the moment, the Presidency understands that the combined leadership of the unions, having met and deliberated on the position of the government, have now set in motion a process of consultations with their constituent members to determine their next line of action.” he said.





The Presidential aide said that the Presidency wished to assure that the federal government is taking every step necessary to get the unions to call off the strike.

