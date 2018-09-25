Prepare, Nationwide Strike Begins Tomorrow - Labour Urges Nigerians

Published:

The organised labour has called on Nigerians to prepare for its nationwide strike over the Federal Government’s delay in the implementation of a new National Minimum wage.





In a communique issued after its meeting on Monday, the President of the United Labour Congress (ULC), Joe Ajaero, stated that labour had begun preparations for the strike.





Ajaero said: “We shall no longer be obliged by this time to give any further notice to the government before embarking on the action.





“By this communiqué, we order all our affiliates and state councils nationwide to move to the final level of alert in their preparation for the proposed nationwide strike.”





The labour chief also said that a new national minimum wage was desirable and possible; adding that lack of patriotism, greed and corruption was the bane of a reasonable wage.

