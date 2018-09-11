Pregnant Popular Blogger,Linda Ikeji Holds Baby Shower In Atlanta,USA (Pictures)

Published:

Few days after her maternity shoot, Linda Ikeji yesterday had her baby shower in Atlanta, Georgia.The baby shower was attended by her friends and family, namely; Psquare Peter Okoye,Don flexx, Linda’s sisters Vera, Laura and her hubby, Ogbonna Kanu, Linda’s mum, dad and other friends of the family.The single mum-to-be, Linda Ikeji with her mother, arrived in Atlanta, early last month, where she will deliver her first child.Since her arrival, she has had a pre-delivery dinner, hosted by Dele Momodu.The celebrity blogger has also been seen with her mother, who is there for omugwo, shopping expensive items for the arrival of her baby boy.Meanwhile, she has been teasing fans with bits and pieces of her baby daddy’s identity, stating he is tall, dark and handsome and also from Delta state.