Politicians Responsible For Nigeria's Problem - Northern Elders Forum

Politicians are the problem of Nigeria as they work for their selfish interest, the spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum Ango Abdullahi has said.





Abdullahi said this on Thursday at the Newsmaker Lecture in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. According to him, "The first set of people responsible for our failure are the politicians. The second group is the press while the judiciary comes third.





"The voters come last in that order. On my way from Abeokuta today (Thursday), I cannot remember the number of billboards of politicians that I counted on the way.





"They are all coming out for the 2019 elections. They litter the place with billboards.“Why do they want to be governors and senators? If you want to be Oyo State governor, you persuade the people and tell them why they should vote you.”





He added that “Your billboard will not speak to them unless they want to see your beautiful picture. If someone wants to be my president, I should worry about why he wants to be the president.





"The cost of forms is too much. Unless you run a charity and not an investor, you don’t spend so much money (to buy forms).





"We have records to show that people who won election as governors or senators spent as much as N1bn on the election. They cannot deny it.





"Why are you spending N1bn to be governor? We need to educate the people so that they will know why these politicians are rushing to be there.





"I am happy to say that I studied free to the university level abroad and that money came from groundnut and cotton.“We have to really examine ourselves. Nigeria is lucky not to have natural disaster but our own disaster is in leadership.





"If you have a broken family, question the head. If there is a country that is not working, question the leadership.”

