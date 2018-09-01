Policeman Threatens To Kill Me After Trying To Extort Me

Published:





A young man has raised alarm after allegedly receiving death threats from a policemam he drugged for trying to extort him.





The young man claims that the policeman stopped him, searched through his phone and, after he saw his account balance, tried to extort 150,000 Naira from him.





To avoid this, the young man made friends with the policeman, took him out to smoke ''SK and other crazy drug'' and in the process escaped.





He later got a text message from the policeman, threatening to kill him.





See Threat Below;













