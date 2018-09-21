Police Uncovers $470.5m, N8bn NNPC Funds Hidden In Commercial Banks

Published:





The police have uncovered $470.5m belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s Brass Liquefied Natural Gas.





It was gathered that the fund was hidden in commercial banks, a contravention of the Federal Government directive on the Treasury Single Account.





In addition, police said there was another N8.8bn belonging to the NNPC/LNG that was also not remitted to the account.





In a statement on Thursday, the police noted that it also recovered N114.2m from 23 electoral officers in connection with December 10, 2016, National and State Assembly re-run election in Rivers state.





The statement said: “As a result of these efforts, the Nigeria Police Force recovered the following monetary and non-monetary assets for the Federal Government: the sum of $470,519,889.10 belonging to NNPC BRASS/LNG investment hidden in some commercial banks after the directives of the Federal Government on TSA.”

Share This