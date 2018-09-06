Police Rescues Kidnapped Catholic Priest In Delta State

Published:

Rev Father Christopher Ogaga, the Catholic priest who was kidnapped last Saturday night on his way to Warri, has been rescued.



Disclosing the development in a chat on Thursday , the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, said Father Ogaga was rescued on Wednesday night somewhere along Eku-Abraka Road.



According to the police chief, three suspects were already in custody even as other ones still at large were being trailed to answer for their role in the criminal operation.



“Yes, the Rev Father has been rescued. We have three suspects in our custody, while we are still on the trail of the other gang members. Of course, no ransom was paid because it was a rescue”, the police chief said.



The kidnappers had demanded a N15 million ransom for his release almost immediately after he was taken.



It would be recalled that Father Ogaga was kidnapped on Saturday, September 1, 2018 along the Arava-Oviri-Orere-Okpe Road, while on his way to Warri to assist the parish priest of Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, Airport junction, Effurun for the three masses on Sunday morning.



It was gathered that Ogaga, who is priest of two other parishes of the church; St Luke’s Catholic Church, Oviri Okpe and St Jude’s Catholic Church Aghalopke, is also the principal of St. Peters Clavers College, Aghalokpe.

