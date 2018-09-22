Police Parades Three Suspects For Impersonating Police IG, Ibrahim Idris

Published:

The Nigerian Police Force yesterday paraded three suspects for offences of criminal conspiracy, forcible entry, and impersonation by pasting four forged and counterfeit police stickers with the inscription, 'This Land Belongs To The Inspector General of Police, IGP Idris Abubakar' at different locations around Gbagada, Lagos State.





According to the Police PRO, Jimoh Moshood, the suspects are Williams Iyeke, Julius Babasola and Olufemi Ogundare while the exhibits found with them include; Four (4) Copies of Stickers with the inscription “This Land Belongs to the Inspector General of Police – IGP Idris Abubakar” with Nigeria and Police Flags insignias.





The first two Suspects, Williams Iyeke and Julius Babasola, mentioned above were arrested for conspiring and pasting of four (4) forged and counterfeit Police stickers with inscription “This Land Belongs to the Inspector General of Police – IGP Idris Abubakar” with Nigeria flag, Police Flag and insignias in four (4) different locations (two (2) undeveloped land and two (2) other buildings under construction) at i. Adewale kuku Streets, ii. Adefemi Crescent Street, iii. Akande Crescent and iv. Owolabi Salisu Crescent all located at Millennium Estate, Oke Alo, Gbagada, Lagos State.





2. Olufemi Ogundare the third suspect was arrested for forcible entry, malicious damage on the property after Williams Iyeke, Julius Babasola were arrested and taken into custody. The Police is on the trail of one Soji Adeniyi suspected for producing the forged and counterfeit stickers and conspiring with the above mentioned suspects to paste them on the four(4) locations mentioned earlier.





3. Their ploy is to deceive members of the public and scare away the authentic owners of the said land and buildings by using the name “IGP Idris Abubakar”.





4. The Nigeria Police Force wishes to categorically state that the Inspector General of Police’s name is IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni and not IGP Idris Abubakar and has no land or any uncompleted building in the Millennium Estate, Gbagada, Lagos State.





5. Police invitation letter has been served on Soji Adeniyi to appear on 25th September, 2018 at the Force Headquarters, Abuja failure of which the Police will not hesitate to declare him wanted. All suspects have made cautionary statements to the various roles they played in the commission of the crime and they will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.





6. Members of the public are implored to be wary of fraudsters and mischievous persons such as these three (3) suspects who would want to use the name of important personalities to commit crime.

