Police Officer, Five Others Killed At A Beer Parlor In Benue

Published:

A police officer and five others were killed at a beer parlor around Okpoga area of Benue state at about 9pm yesterday September 29th.





A statement released by the command's spokesperson, DSP. Moses Joel Yamu, said sporadic gunshots was heard at a beer parlour around Okpoga roundabout yesterday at about 9pm.





The police said preliminary investigation indicates that the gunmen were from Ollo community and were led by one Mathew.





Six (6) persons including a Police Sergeant who was on mufti were killed in the beer parlour before the Police arrived the scene.

