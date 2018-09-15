Police Offers N1m Reward For Information On Killers Of Nigeria's First Indigenous Paint Manufacturer's Son

Published:

The Imo State Police Command on Thursday, placed a N1 million reward to any individual that provides information that will lead to the arrest of killers of Theophilus Timothy Chinaka Mbakwe.





Late Mbakwe aka Chiboy, from Amaigbo Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State, was brutally murdered by unknown assailants, on 25th of August, 2018. A female companion, believed to be his girlfriend, was abducted by the gunmen.





"In our philosophy of Community Policing Strategy in the state, we urge members of the community to always give useful information to the police that will help in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.





“See Something, Say Something” said the State Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi.

