Police Kill Three Armed Robbers On Lagos Ibadan Expressway

The Ogun State Police Command says it shot dead three suspected armed robbers on Saturday in the Fidiwo area on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.



A police report indicated that the suspects were shot dead while attacking a popular bush meat seller at Owode-Egba.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Divisional Police Officer, Owode-Egba Police Station, Shehu Alao, received a call that the suspects were attacking the bush meat seller and he led the anti-robbery team to the scene.



He said on getting to the scene, the suspects engaged the policemen in a shootout for about 30 minutes.



At the end of the encounter, Oyeyemi said three members of the gang were killed, while others escaped into a nearby bush with gunshot wounds.



He said, “Three types of guns, one live cartridge, a wristwatch belonging to the victim of the attack, and N10,220 were recovered from the suspects.



“The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who commended the men for their gallantry display and quick response, has ordered for a serious manhunt of the fleeing members of the gang.



“He also appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals, traditional healers and other health officials to report to the police if anybody with gunshot injuries is seen around their area.”

